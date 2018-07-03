Weston Pass Fire Likely To Grow With Gusty WindsOfficials are forecasting more growth in the Weston Pass Fire burning in Park County.

Spring Fire Grows To 78,900+ Acres, More Than 100 Homes DestroyedThe Spring Fire burning in Costilla County grew to 78,941 acres overnight Monday into Tuesday. The wildfire is only five percent contained as of Tuesday morning.

Latest Forecast: Hot And Mostly Dry Means Continued High Fire DangerRed Flag Warnings have returned to Colorado on Tuesday as several wildfires continue to burn. The smoke from the fires will be visible on the Front Range has temperatures soar back into the 90s on Tuesday.