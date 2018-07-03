  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Devils Head Campground, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, El Paso County, Pike National Forest

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old man who carjacked a vehicle and shot at other vehicles was himself shot when he threatened a camper at a campground in Pike National Forest.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition.

cc 1 dougco carjacking frame 30 Suspected Carjacker Shot And Wounded At Douglas County Campground

(credit: CBS)


The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The sheriff’s office says the incident occurred Monday afternoon, starting with a carjacking in neighboring El Paso County and ending at the Devil’s Head Campground in Douglas County.

cc 1 dougco carjacking frame 180 Suspected Carjacker Shot And Wounded At Douglas County Campground

(credit: CBS)

The man drove a stolen vehicle into Pike National Forest shooting at passing vehicles along the way. Stopping at the campground, the man pointed a rifle at a camper who then shot him.

cc 1 dougco carjacking frame 810 Suspected Carjacker Shot And Wounded At Douglas County Campground

(credit: CBS)

No one else was injured. Charges are pending.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Ronel Steynberg says:
    July 3, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    I seriously hope there won’t be any charges against the guy who shot the criminal.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s