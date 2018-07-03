By Matt Kroschel

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of people living in Central Colorado are unable to dial 911 on Tuesday due to a massive Verizon and Charter landline phone outage caused by the Spring Fire.

Chaffee County officials confirm the 911 dispatch center is functioning but customers who rely on Verizon to make emergency calls can not get through.

Complicating matters, the wildfire raging in Southern Colorado has made repairs to the infrastructure that was destroyed by the fire days ago difficult to reach.

There is no estimate on when the issue will be remedied.

The Spring Fire has burned 78,941 acres and was five percent contained as of Tuesday morning. More than 100 homes have been destroyed by the wildfire that was started by a man from Denmark who was living in a camper.

The outage and stress on the remaining system is impacting people in Salida, Buena Vista, Leadville, Fairplay and other small towns in the area.

The Chaffee County Sheriff has reported the issue to the federal government and has demanded “redundancy” to the system. As of Tuesday morning, there was no word if any changes will be made to how service is provided in the wake of this fire.

