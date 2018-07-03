HOLLYWOOD (CBS) – Oscar-winning actress Linda Hunt, one of the stars of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” was injured in a wreck in Hollywood Monday.

Hunt, 73, was driving a black BMW SUV which collided with a car and another SUV while the actress she was making a left turn, according to TMZ.

Photos from the scene showed Hunt sitting on a chair speaking with paramedics before she was taken to a hospital, TMZ reports. Her condition was not immediately known. The other drivers suffered minor injuries. The exact circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

Hunt, who is from Morristown, New Jersey, has appeared in more than 200 NCIS episodes since the series began in 2009.

Hunt won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1983 for her performance as Billy Kwan in “The Year of Living Dangerously.” She was the first person to win an Oscar for a role playing the opposite sex.