Filed Under:6th Congressional District, Aurora, Border Family Separations, ICE Detention Center, Local TV, Mike Coffman

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Rep. Mike Coffman toured the ICE Detention Center in Aurora on Tuesday.

The Republican representing the 6th Congressional District, which includes Aurora and Adams County, said there are now 42 parents being held at the center who have been separated from their children.

coffman ice aurora Very Fragmented: Rep. Coffman On Process After ICE Detention Center Tour

Rep. Mike Coffman (R) Colorado (credit: CBS)

At one point, there are at least 50 adults in that situation.

Coffman says while authorities have reunited eight parents with their loved ones, the process needs to speed up.

ice detainees local 5pkg frame 90 Very Fragmented: Rep. Coffman On Process After ICE Detention Center Tour

(credit: CBS)

“I remain very concerned about the process. It’s very fragmented. There are so many federal agencies involved in this with no one person in charge,” said Coffman.

mike coffman border patrol Very Fragmented: Rep. Coffman On Process After ICE Detention Center Tour

(credit: Mike Coffman/Twitter)

He said ICE officials couldn’t tell him when the remaining 42 parents would be able to see their children again.

mike coffman Very Fragmented: Rep. Coffman On Process After ICE Detention Center Tour

(credit: Mike Coffman/Twitter)

Last month, Coffman visited a detention facility at the U.S.- Mexico border.

