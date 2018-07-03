By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Former USMNT and Colorado Rapids defender Marcelo Balboa joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday night to discuss the 2018 World Cup and the current season for the Colorado Rapids.

The World Cup is currently in the round of 16 with the final two matches of that round being played on Tuesday.

“I think it’s been fantastic,” said Balboa. “It’s been electric; it’s been everything we expect. There has been big surprises. I think for me so far it’s been a great World Cup.”

Balboa was on the USMNT that played on US soil in the 1994 World Cup and with the announcement recently that the 2026 World Cup will once again take place on American soil, Balboa thinks it is a chance for the game of soccer to grow even more.

“I think it’s already promoting itself,” Balboa said of the World Cup.

He also thinks it will help generate more money for the sport in the US and Major League Soccer, “I think this is going to put us more on the global stage. Now people are going to look and say ‘How much more can they do? How much more can they bring?’”

The Rapids have won two straight games and are undefeated in their last three matches following a drought of nine straight losses.

Colorado played to a 2-2 draw with Chicago on June 13 and then captured its first win since April 14 when they defeated Minnesota United FC by a score of 3-2 on June 23 thanks to a header from Tommy Smith in stoppage time.

“After going such a long and rough stretch, the point against Chicago was very important because that gets you playing on the front foot a little bit more,” said Balboa when talking about the Rapids regained sense of confidence.

He’s also noticed a renewed spirit from goalkeeper Tim Howard who made 10 saves in Colorado’s 1-0 win over Vancouver on Sunday night.

“When Tim’s at his best Tim’s screaming, he’s yelling, he’s biting into his defenders, not in a negative way, and as a former defender when you hear the keeper like that it makes you want to move a little more and close down a little more. I think that’s what you saw over the last two games.”

The Rapids will host Seattle on July 4 before returning to the road with a visit to Montreal on Saturday July 7.

