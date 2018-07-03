  • CBS4On Air

Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A Red Flag Warning has been issued for most mountain areas in Colorado as well a large chunk of the Western Slope because of the high fire danger on Tuesday. Thunderstorms are possible throughout the high country but the storms will produce far more wind and lightning than significant rain.

For Denver and the Front Range, the chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm is only 10%. But of course that’s higher than zero and if you happen to get a storm, plan on very gusty winds similar to what many neighborhoods in the Denver area experienced Monday evening.

Tuesday will also be another hot day with highs in the 90s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Mountain areas will experience mainly 70s with a 30% chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Smoke from wildfires burning the mountains will be visible in many areas.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring better chances for thunderstorms statewide. The highest storm chances will remain in the high country. In the metro area our storm chance increases to 20% on Wednesday and then 30% from Wednesday evening into Thursday.

19 Latest Forecast: Hot And Mostly Dry Means Continued High Fire Danger

5day Latest Forecast: Hot And Mostly Dry Means Continued High Fire Danger

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Hot And Mostly Dry Means Continued High Fire Danger

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

