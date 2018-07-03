  • CBS4On Air

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Tuesday marks three years since a Flight for Life helicopter crashed into a parking lot at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, bursting into flames.

Dozens gathered at Flight For Life Mahany Heroes Park on the hospital campus on Tuesday to remember the pilot killed in the crash and the others injured.

“This beautiful memorial has been established to remember that day and to also celebrate our heroes of Flight for Life,” said Paul Chodkowski during the remembrance ceremony.

Pilot Patrick Mahany had flown for Flight for Life for 27 years. Also on board the helicopter that day were two flight nurses, including Dave Repsher.

Repsher, who was severely injured in the crash, recently received at $100 million settlement with the manufacturer Airbus Helicopters SAS and Airbus Helicopters Incorporated and the Colorado operator of the helicopter, Air Methods Corporation.

The NTSB’s final report on the incident included concerns about the spread of fuel due to the construction of the helicopter under standards from the 1970s not crash resistant fuel systems updated in 1994.

