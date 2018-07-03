  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Great Lakes Drone Company)

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A drone company tested out its devices ahead of a drone light show for the Fourth of July celebration in Aspen.

City leaders swapped out fireworks for the drones because of high fire danger in the region.

aspen drone show 5vo transfer frame 0 Drone Company Rehearses Light Show For Fourth Of July

(credit: Great Lakes Drone Company)

The performance which will include 50 drones is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. and will last between 10 to 15 minutes. The devices will fly around in patriotic shapes to patriotic music.

A block party will precede the drone light show from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. and will raise money for the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department.

The event is free to the public, but food and drink proceeds will go to the AVFD and Mountain Rescue.

