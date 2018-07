DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets have traded forward Wilson Chandler, according to a report.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports Chandler will be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Chandler was on the last year of his deal with Denver. The trade will reportedly clear room for the Nuggets to sign Will Barton to a contract extension.

President of basketball operations Tim Connelly said last month he hoped the team would be able to keep Chandler on the roster.