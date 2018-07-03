  • CBS4On Air

Chateau Fire (credit: USFS)

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials handling the Chateau Fire in Teller County say the fire destroyed seven homes.

Chateau Fire Destroys 7 Homes In Teller County

The fire has burned nearly 1,400 acres and is 15 percent contained.

Firefighters say they had a great day of attacking the fire on Monday. On Tuesday, they continued to build dozer lines and securing structures.

Teller County Roads 11, 12 and 111 are closed.

LINK: Chateau Fire InciWeb Page

