Chateau Fire Destroys 7 Homes In Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials handling the Chateau Fire in Teller County say the fire destroyed seven homes.

The fire has burned nearly 1,400 acres and is 15 percent contained.

Firefighters say they had a great day of attacking the fire on Monday. On Tuesday, they continued to build dozer lines and securing structures.

Teller County Roads 11, 12 and 111 are closed.

