By Matt Kroschel

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– Summit County’s law enforcement agencies and fire departments are teaming up to remind residents and visitors that campfires and fireworks are strictly prohibited throughout the high country this Fourth of July.

All of Summit County’s law enforcement agencies will be enforcing the longstanding prohibition on fireworks and the temporary restrictions on open fires prompted by the very high wildfire danger in the mountains.

“Because of the extremely dry conditions, we felt it was necessary to enact fire restrictions,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said of the Stage 2 prohibitions on outdoor fires, outdoor smoking, charcoal grills and other sources of flame. “All you have to do is look around at our vegetation and see that now is not the time to have a fire and risk jeopardizing our communities.”

Red, White & Blue Fire Chief Jim Keating noted that Summit County’s emergency services organizations have prepared for a rapid and effective fire response. The public education and citizen preparedness also is vital to preventing fires in the first place and responding quickly if they do occur.

“We ask our citizens to be vigilant and immediately report to authorities any fires, fireworks or any unsafe practice that could cause a fire,” Keating said. “During times of critical forest-fire conditions, the immediate reporting of an incident or possible issue can have a huge effect on the successful outcome of that incident.”

All public fireworks displays throughout Summit County have been cancelled because of the possibility of inadvertently starting a wildfire, and Summit Fire & EMS Chief Jeff Berino urged residents and visitors to follow suit.

“The last thing we want is for someone to start a fire or injure themselves or those around them because of an irresponsible act such as setting off fireworks with our tinder-dry conditions,” Berino said. “I get a strong sense from our community members that such reckless behavior will not be tolerated, and anyone participating will be rightfully reported to authorities.”

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.