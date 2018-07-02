PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– More evacuations have been ordered for more areas in the Weston Pass Fire burning in Park County.

The wildfire has grown to 6,417 acres and has burned at least one home on Lynch Creek Court and an outbuilding on Rich Creek Court.

The fire is burning southwest of Fairplay, between Highway 285 and County Road 5 south of County Road 22.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Black Mountain south of County Road 22 and Thousands Peaks, as well as the Campground of the Rockies. Residents have been advised to leave immediately.

Those areas were previously under voluntary evacuations but that was changed to mandatory on Monday. Residents are encouraged to remove livestock or pets out of the area.

Livestock is being taken at the Park County Fairgrounds. Officials ask owners to bring adequate feed.

US Hwy 285 is closed between Hwy 9 and Hwy 24 at Antero Junction. Residents with proof of residency may have access to County Rd 22, 18, and 24.

The Fairplay Community Center shelter and Fairgrounds are open.

The fire is 10 percent contained. Investigators say lightning caused the fire.

LINK: Park County Information

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.