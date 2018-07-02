  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Black Mountain, Campground of the Rockies, Colorado Wildfires, Fairplay, Park County, Park County Sheriff's Office, Weston Pass Fire

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– More evacuations have been ordered for more areas in the Weston Pass Fire burning in Park County.

The wildfire has grown to 6,417 acres and has burned at least one home on Lynch Creek Court and an outbuilding on Rich Creek Court.

weston pass fire 8 jmason More Evacuations Ordered As Weston Pass Fire Grows To 6,400+ Acres

(credit: CBS)

The fire is burning southwest of Fairplay, between Highway 285 and County Road 5 south of County Road 22.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Black Mountain south of County Road 22 and Thousands Peaks, as well as the Campground of the Rockies. Residents have been advised to leave immediately.

weston pass fire 7 jmason More Evacuations Ordered As Weston Pass Fire Grows To 6,400+ Acres

(credit: CBS)

Those areas were previously under voluntary evacuations but that was changed to mandatory on Monday. Residents are encouraged to remove livestock or pets out of the area.

weston pass fire 5 park county More Evacuations Ordered As Weston Pass Fire Grows To 6,400+ Acres

(credit: Park County)

Livestock is being taken at the Park County Fairgrounds. Officials ask owners to bring adequate feed.

US Hwy 285 is closed between Hwy 9 and Hwy 24 at Antero Junction. Residents with proof of residency may have access to County Rd 22, 18, and 24.

The Fairplay Community Center shelter and Fairgrounds are open.

The fire is 10 percent contained. Investigators say lightning caused the fire.

LINK: Park County Information 

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s