By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – For the second time in a month, a woman in Denver has spent her weekend cleaning up after a delivery truck hit her property wall.

truck hits yard 10pkg transfer frame 180 Nobody Left A Card: Truck Hits Homeowners Wall Twice Without Notice

(credit: CBS)

“This is major damage and nobody left a card or anything,” Molly said.

The crashes have happened on busy Saturday afternoons and destroyed the retaining wall in her front yard. Her mail carrier witnessed the most recent episode.

truck hits yard 10pkg transfer frame 450 Nobody Left A Card: Truck Hits Homeowners Wall Twice Without Notice

(credit: CBS)

“He left a note in my mailbox,” Molly said. “He had explicit details of this happened at 2:05 pm on Saturday and he left his name, Jimbo your USPS mail carrier.”

truck hits yard 10pkg transfer frame 570 Nobody Left A Card: Truck Hits Homeowners Wall Twice Without Notice

(credit: CBS)

A couple came and helped Molly clean up the mess on Saturday, others have urged her to make a police report. But, she just wants the delivery company to acknowledge what happened and make the situation right.

truck hits yard 10pkg transfer frame 390 Nobody Left A Card: Truck Hits Homeowners Wall Twice Without Notice

CBS4's Jeff Todd interviews a homeowner whose retaining wall is being damaged. (credit: CBS)

“I think it’s more frustrating that the driver. There has to be damage to his car, to his truck and just not even leaving a note or anything,” She said. “I would like for them to know this is happening. I don’t know for sure if it was this same person, but at least they can say this happened and ‘this won’t happen again and we’ll pay for the repair of your sprinkler.’”

