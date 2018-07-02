CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 2: Rescue workers work on the water pumping machine at the entrance of Tham Luang Nang Non cave on July 2, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Rescuers from China and Australia have recently joined the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave over a week ago after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance in northern Thailand. Divers believe they are closing in on the spot where the group could be sheltering as they continue to work their way through submerged passageways in the sprawling underground caverns and the search intensifies for the international rescue operation. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

(CBS4) — Rescue teams found all 12 boys and their coach alive in a cave in Thailand Monday, according to a high ranking person involved in the search and rescue operation. The boys, who range in age from 11 to 16 years old and are part of the same soccer team, have been missing for nine days.

“I confirm they are all safe,” Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn told reporters on Monday night.

This comes after a massive search and rescue operation in the Tham Luang caves in Chiang Rai.

The boys and their coach entered the cave for an afternoon outing, only to become stranded in the dark tunnels by a sudden and continuous downpour.

A park officer first sounded the alarm after spotting the boys’ bicycles near the entrance to the off-limits cave complex.

The international rescue operation — which included the Thai Navy SEALs as well as experts from the US, China, Australia and the UK — had been working to reach a large, deep chamber, informally named Pattaya Beach, where they believed the missing boys had taken refuge.

Osatanakorn said the rescuers had managed to reach Pattaya Beach and found that it was also flooded. The Thai Navy SEAL divers continued a further 300 to 400 meters where they located the team.

“Our mission (is) not done yet,” Osatanakorn said. “We will drain all water out from the cave then we will take all 13 people out of the cave. We are now planning how to send nurse and doctor inside the cave to check their health and movement. We will work all night.”

The boys’ parents maintained a constant vigil during the search.

Dive teams worked around the clock.

The cave labyrinth is popular with tourists and for the first kilometer (0.6 miles) or so inside the cavernous entrance, limestone rock formations hug high ceilings, creating an almost amphitheater-like atmosphere.

