BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out a quarter-acre wildfire burning on Sugarloaf Mountain near Boulder on Monday morning.

The fire is burning near Switzerland Trail and Sugarloaf Mountain in the Boulder Ranger District.

Pre-evacuation notice was sent through our dispatch to the properties located within this polygon. #SwizerlandFire pic.twitter.com/XZPzplta5Z — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) July 2, 2018

Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for several roads in the area.

Pre-evacuation notice for the #SwitzerlandFire for the following roads:

Sugarloaf Rd (4300-5223)

Sugarloaf Mtn Rd

S. Peak Rd

S. Peak Tr

S. Peak Ln

Labelle Rd

Nightshade Dr

Primos Rd

Coyote Ct — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) July 2, 2018

Air support has been ordered to put out the fire.

Firefighters are responding to a confirmed .25 acre fire near Switzerland Trail and Sugarloaf Mountain on the Boulder Ranger District. Air Support has been ordered. Keep drones on ground to allow aircraft to do its work. — Forest Service, ARP (@usfsarp) July 2, 2018

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.