BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out a quarter-acre wildfire burning on Sugarloaf Mountain near Boulder on Monday morning.

The fire is burning near Switzerland Trail and Sugarloaf Mountain in the Boulder Ranger District.

Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for several roads in the area.

Air support has been ordered to put out the fire.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

