COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Spring Fire has grown yet again in Costilla County.

It has now burned more than 56,000 acres and is five percent contained.

New mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the towns of Gardner, Chama, Redwing, Malachite and Badito south of Highway 69.

Firefighters say they expect the fire to be very active Monday afternoon. It’s growing to the south-southwest creeping toward the West Indian Creek.

Officials say crews are working on protecting homes in the South Forbes community. The fire released two large and distinct columns of smoke on the north and south side of the fire. That prompted two different teams known as the Blue and Black teams to handle each incident.

