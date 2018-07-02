  • CBS4On Air

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Spring Fire has grown yet again in Costilla County.

It has now burned more than 56,000 acres and is five percent contained.

spring fire 1 New Mandatory Evacuations Issued In Spring Fire

(credit: Spring Fire Facebook)

New mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the towns of Gardner, Chama, Redwing, Malachite and Badito south of Highway 69.

spring fire raton pass 1 New Mandatory Evacuations Issued In Spring Fire

The Spring Fire seen from Raton Pass. (credit: CBS)

Firefighters say they expect the fire to be very active Monday afternoon. It’s growing to the south-southwest creeping toward the West Indian Creek.

RELATED: Officials: Spring Fire Suspect Used Fire Pit To Cook Before Fire Erupted

spring fire 2 New Mandatory Evacuations Issued In Spring Fire

(credit: Spring Fire Facebook)

Officials say crews are working on protecting homes in the South Forbes community. The fire released two large and distinct columns of smoke on the north and south side of the fire. That prompted two different teams known as the Blue and Black teams to handle each incident.

LINK: Spring Fire InciWeb Page

spring fire 4 New Mandatory Evacuations Issued In Spring Fire

(credit: Spring Fire Facebook)

