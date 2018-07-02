By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Hot and dry weather will dominate most of Colorado on Monday. The exception will be the far Eastern Plains where afternoon thunderstorms are possible. And if storms manage to develop east of Limon and La Junta, some could be severe with large hail and damaging wind.

For the Denver and the Front Range, plan on sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 90s – a few degrees hotter than it was on Sunday.

On Tuesday afternoon we expect a few showers and thunderstorms to develop in the mountains and they should try to move east toward the metro area. For the most part they will be unsuccessful so most of us will simply have a hot and dry Tuesday. But a few areas may experience a quick thunderstorm so we’ll leave a 10% chance for rain in the forecast including for Independence Eve at Civic Center Park Tuesday evening.



For the 4th of July on Wednesday, the amount of moisture over Colorado will increase enough for a 40% chance for thunderstorms in the mountains including Summit County. The chance is smaller for Denver and the Front Range but we still expect at least a few stray showers or storms during the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain should end before the large, professional fireworks displays Wednesday night.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.