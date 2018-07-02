By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – One of Colorado’s biggest firework displays was set up Monday in anticipation of 100,000 onlookers. Independence Eve, presented by Anadarko and sponsored by CBS4, is set to take place Tuesday night at Civic Center Park.

“It is a big party, and a ton of fun. It is my favorite event of the year,” said Steve Chaplin, senior lighting technician for Blazen Illuminations.

Blazen Illuminations choreographs a light show projected on the Denver City and County Building. The lights are synced with music played by the 101st Army Band by the Colorado National Guard. Fireworks, assembled by Western Enterprises, are also synced to the same music.

“It is a great venue,” said Mark Freeland, pyro technician for Western Enterprises “Fireworks are fun, I love them. That is why I do this.”

Freeland’s team spent months designing, and facilitating, the firework display. More than 3,000 fireworks will be launched, averaging almost five explosions per second.

“We have the easy job. All we have to do is get it up on the roof, put it in the right spot, wire it together, and press the button to go,” Freeland said. “There is a little bit of pressure. Obviously, you got 100,000 people sitting out here.”

In its ninth year, Independence Eve will also have some new additions.

Some spectators can enjoy a new beer and wine garden along with 16 food trucks which are expected to line Broadway.

Some of those tasked with organizing the displays said it was a great show for all.

“You don’t have to worry about being safe, we will take care of that. Just come down here and have a good time,” Freeland said.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native.