ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Englewood on Sunday has been arrested and the victim has died.

Police say Dominique Cain, 33, struck a bicyclist with her car and took off.

Cain has been charged with vehicular homicide, duty to give notice and aid, uninsured motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, failing to observe traffic control signal and reckless driving.

Police responded to Downing Street and Cornell on Sunday afternoon. They say the victim, a woman in her 60s, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. She died at 1 a.m. Monday. The victim has not been identified.

Investigators found the suspect and her vehicle in Aurora at 5:24 p.m. Sunday, about four hours after the hit-and-run.