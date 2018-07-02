  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dominique Cain, Downing Street, Englewood, Englewood Police, Medina Alert
(credit: CBS)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Englewood on Sunday has been arrested and the victim has died.

Police say Dominique Cain, 33, struck a bicyclist with her car and took off.

englewood bike vs auto rs raw 01 concatenated 143336 frame 604 Hit & Run Suspect Driver Arrested, Bicyclist Killed

(credit: CBS)

Cain has been charged with vehicular homicide, duty to give notice and aid, uninsured motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, failing to observe traffic control signal and reckless driving.

Police responded to Downing Street and Cornell on Sunday afternoon. They say the victim, a woman in her 60s, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. She died at 1 a.m. Monday. The victim has not been identified.

englewood bike vs auto rs raw 01 concatenated 143336 frame 2434 Hit & Run Suspect Driver Arrested, Bicyclist Killed

(credit: CBS)

Investigators found the suspect and her vehicle in Aurora at 5:24 p.m. Sunday, about four hours after the hit-and-run.

englewood bike vs auto rs raw 01 concatenated 143336 frame 5770 Hit & Run Suspect Driver Arrested, Bicyclist Killed

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s