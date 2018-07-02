  • CBS4On Air

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (CBS4)– No homes were lost in last week’s Grand Lake Golf Course fire and state Forest Service officials say it was because of fuelbreaks.

golf course fire mitigation 5 after from colorado state forest service copy Officials: Fuelbreaks Without A Doubt Save Homes In Grand Lake Golf Course Fire

(credit: Colorado State Forest Service)

Last Thursday, 300 homes were ordered to evacuate due to the 20-acre wildfire burning at the Grand Lake Golf Course in Grand Lake.

grand lake fire 5vo frame 40 Officials: Fuelbreaks Without A Doubt Save Homes In Grand Lake Golf Course Fire

Copter4 flew over the Grand Lake Golf Course Fire (credit: CBS)

The fire came within 30 feet of some homes but no homes burned.

golf course fire mitigation 2 during from colorado state forest service copy Officials: Fuelbreaks Without A Doubt Save Homes In Grand Lake Golf Course Fire

(credit: Colorado State Forest Service)

“The forestry work and fuels mitigation the Colorado State Forest Service has administered in the Grand Lake community without a doubt saved the Columbine subdivision,” said Chief Mike Long, Grand Lake Fire.

grand lake fire 5vo frame 1006 Officials: Fuelbreaks Without A Doubt Save Homes In Grand Lake Golf Course Fire

(credit: CBS)

Since 2015, the Colorado State Forest Service along with others have completed more than 215 acres of targeted fuels “treatments” near subdivisions impacted by the fire. The treatments include removing beetle-kill trees and the creation of fuelbreaks to reduce wildfire risk.

golf course fire mitigation 1 before from colorado state forest service copy Officials: Fuelbreaks Without A Doubt Save Homes In Grand Lake Golf Course Fire

(credit: Colorado State Forest Service)

According to the Colorado State Forest Service: The Golf Course Fire is not the only example of recent fuels mitigation work helping to save Colorado communities from 2018 wildfires. Forest management work near Silverthorne, largely to create a fuelbreak around subdivisions, was attributed by fire managers as a major reason homes did not burn last month during the Buffalo Mountain Fire. Firefighters were able to stop that fire – before it nearly burned into many of the 1,400 evacuated homes – within a fuelbreak that provided a safe and effective location for firefighters to stop its progress. Without the proactive fuels mitigation work, fire managers said, homes there likely would have been lost.

grand lake fire 5vo frame 451 Officials: Fuelbreaks Without A Doubt Save Homes In Grand Lake Golf Course Fire

(credit: CBS)

