By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Outlaws have soared up the MLL standings in the recent weeks.

After a 1-4 start, the Outlaws have won five straight games and currently sit third in the MLL standings.

“I wish I knew the secret,” said Eric Law when asked about his team’s turnaround. “I’d put it in a book and make a lot of money off of it.”

“Sometimes that happens; you come into a year and think the team will be going in one direction and things change. We lost a lot of close games. We went to a younger lineup and things have been gelling. We’re liking the way we’re playing right now, kind of got some momentum going and we’re going to try to ride that moment as much as we can for the playoffs.”

In the midst of the Outlaws five game-winning streak, Law registered his 150th career goal becoming the 3rd player in franchise history to reach that mark.

“If you would have told me when I started my career I’d be scoring 150 goals for the Outlaws I would have told you you’re crazy,” said Law when asked about his accomplishments. “It’s been a wild fun ride. I have to give it up to my teammates; they make me look a lot better than I am. I have a lot of teammates to thank for passing me the ball. To be able to do it in my hometown in Denver; there’s really nothing better.”

Earlier this year Law also broke the single-game team record with 11 points and tied the single-game team record with seven goals.

The Outlaws will host Boston on the 4th of July at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

