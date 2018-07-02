By Raetta Holdman

DENVER (CBS4)– This Independence Eve will see the return of audience favorite, “Chris Daniels and The Kings with Freddie Gowdy.”

The band first performed at the patriotic concert in 2016.

“They were so sweet to us the first time around,” Chris Daniels recalled. “They said, ‘Man, you got more people dancing than any other band.’ So I think for us, it’s the fact that we can get people dancing and celebrating our country.”

For the band, the celebration is about not slowing down. “We’re having the best year we’ve ever had, which is suprising going into our 35th year.”

The band will perform two sets on July 3 at Civic Center Park. The first is scheduled around 5 p.m. and will be mostly the band’s original music, especially from it’s newest album, “Blues With Horns.”

“The second set, it’s all about the party,” Daniels said. “That’s the whole idea when you see all of sudden people singing along, people dancing, doing all the things people do, that’s the best give and take there is.”

HOW TO WATCH

Watch a live stream of Independence Eve on CBSDenver.com. The coverage starts at 8 p.m. and runs until 9:45 p.m.

Raetta Holdman is a veteran newscast producer. She’s been with CBS4 for more than 25 years, coordinating events — large and small — from the control room. Contact her by clicking here.