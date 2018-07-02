CENTRAL CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Opera lovers can look forward to Mozart, Verdi, and Handel during Central City Opera’s 2018 Festival. The festival opens July 7th with “The Magic Flute”. This was Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s last opera. A princess fable told through beautiful arias and melodies.

The second mainstage production of the Festival is Giuseppe Verdi’s “Il trovatore”. This story of vengeance is described as “some of the most glorious music that Verdi ever composed.”

“It is one of the masterpieces by the great Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi. And it’s set in the middle ages. It’s a love story about revenge and a love triangle. Basically, if you like epic stories like ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’, you’ll love this one,” said Joachim Scharmberger, director of “Il travatore.”

For the first time, Central City Opera will perform George Frideric Handel’s “Acis and Galatea.” This one-act opera tells the story of love put to the test.

The Festival also includes the 40th anniversary performance of “The Face on the Barroom Floor”, and “Encore: A Musical Revue.” It wraps up August 7th.

Central City Opera is one of Colorado’s best secrets. It’s an experience that will draw in even those who’ve never tried opera before.

“The theater is so beautiful. It’s so intimate. It’s this old opera house up in the mountains. You are really in the show. You hear these big voices close up, you hear the orchestra close up, and talking about 3D movies, there you really feel like you’re going to battle with the singers. It’s amazing,” Shamberger told CBS4.

The historic opera house was built in 1878, and has beautiful, ornate finishes. The company attracts talented opera singers from across the county, and develops new talent through the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Artist Training Program.