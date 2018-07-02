By Kelly Werthmann

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A family of seven in Broomfield is in need of the community’s help after a fire destroyed their home and nearly everything they own.

“It was really unreal,” Sandi Pedro told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

Sandi was home with her three kids last Wednesday morning working with their speech therapist when she smelled smoke.

“Curiosity got the best of me,” she said. “So, I went out front and could see smoke behind our house.”

She went back inside to alert everyone to get out as there was likely a fire nearby.

“About that time we looked out the window and there were flames peeking through our fence,” Sandi said. “One minute later our backyard was a blanket of orange.”

As the flames raced toward the house, Sandi managed to get her 10-year-old son and two-year-old twin daughters out to safety, along with their therapist.

“We didn’t even have shoes on,” she said.

Rushing out the door, Sandi called 911 while also yelling for her dogs to get out of the house.

North Metro Fire Rescue crews arrived within minutes, but it was too late for some of the animals trapped inside.

“Percy, one of our dogs,” 10-year-old Max said through tears. “He died in the fire.”

Five of the family’s pets – one dog, two rabbits and a pair of lizards – did not survive. Two of their dogs managed to escape.

“That was probably the hardest part,” Sandi said as she held her son.

As firefighters worked to put the flames out, strangers were stepping in to help the family.

Some brought food, others gave clothing and toys for the little ones. Sandi said someone from Walgreens brought a case of water and diapers for the toddlers, and a person from JAX in Broomfield came by with shoes for the family as well as stuffed animals for the kids as they waited at the scene.

“It’s very overwhelming. It’s very humbling,” Juli Greeno, who shares the home with her husband, daughter, son-in-law, and three grandkids, said.

A couple days after the fire, the family came back to see what remained, but nearly everything was gone.

“One of their night-night animals was just lying there in six inches of water,” Sandi said while crying.

The emotional journey is far from over, but the family said they are grateful to have each other as well as all those who have chipped in to help.

“It’s a horrible situation, but it’s definitely been a lot easier with all the love that we’ve gotten,” Sandi said.

Unfortunately, the family does not have renters’ insurance and is piecing together what little they have to find a permanent home. While they live in temporary housing, their hope is they can raise some money to get back on their feet.

LINKS: Pedro/Greeno Family GoFundMe | Juli Greeno GoFundMe

