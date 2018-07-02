  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Active Boulder Kids Preschool, Boulder, Boulder County, Illegal Immigrants, Local TV, Sanctuary Church, Unitarian Universalist Church
(credit: CBS)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A church at the center of an immigration controversy is once again home to a preschool after the other preschool left over the policy.

The Active Boulder Kids Preschool left the Unitarian Universalist Church after 10 years last fall because the congregation of the church decided to allow illegal immigrants to take sanctuary there.

(credit: CBS)

The preschool was not affiliated with the church but operated out of its building.

(credit: CBS)

AT the time, the preschool said some parents pulled their children out of school because of safety concerns since the vote was cast.

My Little Mountain Childcare Center will move into the the vacated spot. The school is run by two Venezuelan immigrants who say they have no problem with the policy.

