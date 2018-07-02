GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue crews in Grand County reached an injured climber on a very technical climb.

A Flight for Life helicopter was dispatched to fly crew members to the climber on Lone Eagle Peak only about seven miles away from Monarch Lake.

Officials say the climber fell on the final pitch and was seriously hurt.

That’s when a Black Hawk flew from Buckley Air Force Base to hoist the climber before sunset.

The climber was then taken to Granby Airport so they could be taken to the hospital.