(credit: Grand County Search and Rescue)

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue crews in Grand County reached an injured climber on a very technical climb.

lone eagle peak rescue 3 credit grand county search and rescue Black Hawk & Flight For Life Help Rescue Climber From Peak

(credit: Grand County Search and Rescue)

A Flight for Life helicopter was dispatched to fly crew members to the climber on Lone Eagle Peak only about seven miles away from Monarch Lake.

lone eagle peak rescue 1 credit grand county search and rescue Black Hawk & Flight For Life Help Rescue Climber From Peak

(credit: Grand County Search and Rescue)

Officials say the climber fell on the final pitch and was seriously hurt.

lone eagle peak rescue 4 credit grand county search and rescue Black Hawk & Flight For Life Help Rescue Climber From Peak

(credit: Grand County Search and Rescue)

That’s when a Black Hawk flew from Buckley Air Force Base to hoist the climber before sunset.

lone eagle peak rescue 5 credit grand county search and rescue Black Hawk & Flight For Life Help Rescue Climber From Peak

(credit: Grand County Search and Rescue)

The climber was then taken to Granby Airport so they could be taken to the hospital.

