AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are asking for help locating a missing at-risk adult who went missing over the weekend.

Police say Amy Marie Sullivant was last seen about 5 p.m. Sunday on South Crystal Street near Quincy and Parker.

Sullivant is described as 5-foot-one, 180 pounds. She suffers from numerous medical disabilities and is developmentally delayed.

She’s gone missing in the past and is known to have frequented RTD facilities.

Anyone who sees Sullivant is asked to call police.