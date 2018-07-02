  • CBS4On Air

Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are asking for help locating a missing at-risk adult who went missing over the weekend.

Police say Amy Marie Sullivant was last seen about 5 p.m. Sunday on South Crystal Street near Quincy and Parker.

missing adult aurora police copy Police Need Help Finding Missing At Risk Adult

Amy Marie Sullivant (credit: Aurora Police)

Sullivant is described as 5-foot-one, 180 pounds. She suffers from numerous medical disabilities and is developmentally delayed.

She’s gone missing in the past and is known to have frequented RTD facilities.

Anyone who sees Sullivant is asked to call police.

