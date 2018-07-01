After a little bit of flirtation with the Indiana Pacers, the veteran forward is nearing a four-year, $50 million deal with the Nuggets, according to Alex Kennedy of Basketball Insiders.

Barton has spent the past four seasons with the Nuggets after playing the first two-and-a-half years with the Portland Trail Blazers. The 27-year-old forward averaged 15.7 points and 4.4 assists per game last season, both career highs. He was widely regarded to be the top small forward on the market after the likes of Paul George and Trevor Ariza and it appears that he’ll ink a deal before either of the two star forwards, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN points out: “There’s strong momentum with the Denver Nuggets and their free agent guard Will Barton to get a deal done quickly after the start of free agency at 12:01 AM ET on Sunday, league sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.”

According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, there will be a player option in Year 4, giving Barton and the Nuggets some flexibility:

According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, there will be a player option in Year 4, giving Barton and the Nuggets some flexibility. Lowe noted it's a good deal for Barton in this market, and the Nuggets were smart to get at least 3 years on it, as the deal will age well as the cap rises and more teams clear room.

For the first time in his career, Barton emerged as a starter for the Nuggets last year. Not only did he average career-highs in points and assists, he also did so across the board. He posted career-highs in efficiency, three-point percentage and minutes per game while starting a career-high 40 games. He hadn’t started more than 19 games in a single season during the previous five years of his career.

The 6-foot-6 swingman was initially acquired from the Blazers via trade midway through the 2014-15 season. With the Nuggets likely to retain their main core consisting of Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray, Barton is one of the building blocks of the fringe playoff contender. Denver finished with a 40-42 record in 2016-17 and finished with a 46-36 record in 2017-18, losing the regular season finale versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Had the Nuggets won the season finale versus Minnesota, they would have clinched a playoff berth, something they haven’t done since the 2012-13 season, when they had clinched their 10th consecutive playoff berth.

Barton holds career averages of 10.4 points, 3.9 boards and 2.3 assists per game on 43.4 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc in 395 appearances and 65 career stars in six years in the league.