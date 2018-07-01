  • CBS4On Air

Dr. Ross Henderson (credit: CBS)

By Joel Hillan

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – For as long as he can remember Dr. Ross Henderson wanted to be a veterinarian.

taylor rae 6pkg transfer frame 1190 You Can Do Both: Singing Veterinarian Combines Two Passions

(credit: Dr. Ross Henderson)

“There’s actually a video of me going into kindergarten, and my mom’s asking me what I want to be when I grow up and I was like, ‘I want to be a veterinarian,’ and I’m holding my backpack and being all bashful and stuff.”

A vet — just like his dad — who has been taking care of pets in the Denver area for more than four decades.

But Henderson has another big passion.

“When I’m not a veterinarian, I’m home and creating and building like a puzzle.”

taylor rae 6pkg transfer frame 241 You Can Do Both: Singing Veterinarian Combines Two Passions

(credit: CBS)

Creating and building music… Henderson is currently the band leader for up-and-coming country singer Taylor Rae.

“I’m like a very confused 29-year-old sometimes because I’ve got these two massive passions and who knows, maybe I’ve found a way to bridge them,” he said.

A video of Henderson singing to a dog before surgery recently went viral. Messages poured in from across the world to the singing veterinarian.

taylor rae 6pkg transfer frame 812 You Can Do Both: Singing Veterinarian Combines Two Passions

Dr. Ross Henderson (credit: CBS)

“I thought I was the biggest weirdo, that I’m this vet that plays the guitar at work and then people started to come out of the woodwork, they’re like, ‘What? You do that? I like guitar and music and play to my animals.’”

The animals seem to enjoy it, as does Henderson and his thousands of Instagram followers.

“If I could tell somebody who’s thinking that they want to play music, but are stuck in a 9 to 5, there’s no rules and you can do both. It just might mean it will stretch you a little bit differently, but go on some uncharted territory,” he said.

Uncharted, with unchained melodies.

LINK: Dr. Ross Henderson’s Website

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

