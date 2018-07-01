By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy July!

After our brief one day cool down it’s back to summer heat. Warmer and drier air is being transported into the state on Sunday. This will get another little warming trend going for most communities in the central Rockies. For the eastern plains and the western slope highs should rise into the 80s and 90s by afternoon. With 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

There will be slight chance for a few gusty, thunderstorms late in the day along the Palmer Divide from about Castle Rock and Elizabeth southward to Trinidad.

For the week ahead Denver metro temperatures will be getting into the low 90s through the 4th of July with a slight chance each day for an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.