TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The High Chateau Fire in Teller County more than doubled in size from Saturday to Sunday.

Officials say 1,422 acres have burned, and the fire is not contained. On Saturday, officials said four or five structures have been lost.

Officials also sent out mandatory evacuation orders for 360 homes, and pre-evacuation orders for more than 200 other homes on Saturday.

Firefighters say they’re concerned with a threat of thunderstorms on Sunday paired with erratic, gusty wind. One hundred and 30 fire personnel are at the scene. Helicopters are available, but are being shared with the Weston Pass Fire in Park County.

There will be a community meeting at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Florissant Fire Station at 2606 US HWY 24.

Road closures include Teller County 11 and 111, and Teller County 11 to 112.

