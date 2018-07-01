  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police investigators say a bicyclist died after colliding with a car on South College Avenue Saturday night.

They say a juvenile was driving a Nissan Leaf heading south on College Ave. near Bueno Drive when the bicyclist entered the southbound lanes of traffic.

The bicyclist was reportedly thrown from his bike and died at the scene.

The driver was not hurt. It’s not clear how old the driver is, or if outside factors are being investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash who has not already given a statement to police is asked to contact Fort Collins Police Services Officer Ken Koski at 970-221-6555.

