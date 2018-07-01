PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Park County officials say the Weston Pass Fire has grown to 4,138 acres and has burned at least one home on Lynch Creek Court and an outbuilding on Rich Creek Court.

The fire is burning southwest of Fairplay, between Highway 285 and County Road 5 south of County Road 22.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for eight homes south of County 22. Officials say those living in the Black Mountain subdivisions are under voluntary evacuation orders, but they should be ready to leave at any time.

Residents are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area. Livestock is being taken at the Park County Fairgrounds. Officials ask owners to bring adequate feed.

US Hwy 285 is closed between Hwy 9 and Hwy 24 at Antero Junction. Residents with proof of residency may have access to County Rd 22, 18, and 24.

The Fairplay Community Center shelter and Fairgrounds are open.

The fire is 10 percent contained. Investigators haven’t released a cause of the fire.

