(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4/AP) — Police say they pulled over a speeding car in Denver and found three men with gunshot wounds inside.

franklin homicide 2 3 Men Flee To Hospital After Being Shot; 1 Killed

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say the shooting happened in an alleyway in the 3800 block of N Franklin Street, but officers found the victims at Bruce Randolph Avenue and Gaylord Street.

Denver Police spokesman Doug Schepman confirms to CBS4 one of the men died in the car. He says the other two men were taken to a hospital on Saturday night after officers pulled the car over.

franklin homicide 3 Men Flee To Hospital After Being Shot; 1 Killed

(credit: CBS)

Schepman says the men were trying to drive themselves to a hospital.

Their names have not been released, but police describe the two injured men as being in critical condition. Police have not released any details yet about suspects.

