COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Spring Fire burning in Costilla County has grown yet again, sitting at more than 38,000 acres.

Officials say hot temperatures, wind and dry conditions fueled the fire on Friday. Crews worked on the east side of the fire near La Veta Pass to build a fire line with the help of air tankers and helicopters.

The Cuchara Valley area was evacuated Friday after the fire crossed Highway 160. That highway and Highway 12 are closed with no estimated time of reopening.

#SpringFire Those affected by evacuations must check to receive resident credentials. Re-Entry Identification will be required for evacuees to re-enter when the evacuations are lifted. — SLVEmergency (@SLVEmergency) June 30, 2018

A community meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. for evacuees at the Blanca/Fort Garland Community Center at 17591 E Highway 160.

Firefighters say the southeaster side of the fire will be difficult because of steep, rocky terrain and large amounts of dead timber.

The sheriff’s office say they hope to know more about any lost structures in the next several days.

While temperatures are slightly cooler Saturday, officials are concerned about strong, erratic wind speeds.

The fire burning east of Fort Garland is not contained and is said to be caused by humans.

