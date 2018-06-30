  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMRansom
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bud Black, Colorado Rockies, Jon Gray, Local TV, Raimel Tapia

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies dealt a big blow to starting pitcher Jon Gray on Saturday by sending him down to Albuquerque.

gettyimages 977334648 Rockies Send Starting Pitcher Gray To Triple A

ARLINGTON, TX – JUNE 17: Jon Gray #55 of the Colorado Rockies reacts after giving up a three-run home run to Jurickson Profar #19 of the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on June 17, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers won 13-12. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The announcement also included the recall of outfielder Raimel Tapia from Albuquerque.

Gray was the opening day starter this season, but he’s gone 7-7 with a 5.77 ERA in 17 starts this season.

gettyimages 968720860 Rockies Send Starting Pitcher Gray To Triple A

CINCINNATI, OH – JUNE 6: Jon Gray #55 of the Colorado Rockies throws a pitch during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 6, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma native was drafted by the Rockies in the first round, third overall of the 2013 first-year player draft.

General Manager Bud Black told Jack Corrigan on KOA News Radio on Saturday the decision came down to Gray’s inconsistency from game to game.

Black also said Gray needs to understand he has to pitch well if he wants to stay in the big leagues, and says he hopes Gray will see this as a positive move.

RELATED: Jon Gray Story Archive

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s