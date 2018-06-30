DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies dealt a big blow to starting pitcher Jon Gray on Saturday by sending him down to Albuquerque.

The announcement also included the recall of outfielder Raimel Tapia from Albuquerque.

TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS: • Raimel Tapia – Recalled

• Jon Gray – Optioned pic.twitter.com/d567Mze6JI — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 30, 2018

Gray was the opening day starter this season, but he’s gone 7-7 with a 5.77 ERA in 17 starts this season.

The Oklahoma native was drafted by the Rockies in the first round, third overall of the 2013 first-year player draft.

General Manager Bud Black told Jack Corrigan on KOA News Radio on Saturday the decision came down to Gray’s inconsistency from game to game.

Black also said Gray needs to understand he has to pitch well if he wants to stay in the big leagues, and says he hopes Gray will see this as a positive move.

