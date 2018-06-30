BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police arrested a woman who posed for a picture while holding several reported stolen purses from the Brighton Rec Center.

Brighton police say Adriana Johnson was caught thanks to surveillance video.

One of the victims whose purse was stolen says investigators recovered some of her stolen items, but her identification and credit cards are gone.

It’s unclear what charges Johnson faces.

On Wednesday, Laura Harding told CBS4 she violated and angry and believed Johnson was responsible for the thefts.