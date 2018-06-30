  • CBS4On Air

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in Costilla County say they arrested one man on arson charges for the Spring Fire.

The Spring Fire has grown yet again, sitting at more than 38,000 acres.

Officials say hot temperatures, wind and dry conditions fueled the fire on Friday. Crews worked on the east side of the fire near La Veta Pass to build a fire line with the help of air tankers and helicopters.

The Cuchara Valley area was evacuated Friday after the fire crossed Highway 160. That highway and Highway 12 are closed with no estimated time of reopening.

spring fire spring fire facebook One Arrested On Arson Charge For Massive Spring Fire

Spring Fire on June 29 (credit: Spring Fire Facebook)

A community meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. for evacuees at the Blanca/Fort Garland Community Center at 17591 E Highway 160.

spring fire map credit spring fire fb One Arrested On Arson Charge For Massive Spring Fire

Map of the Spring Fire on June 29. (credit: Spring Fire Facebook)

Firefighters say the southeaster side of the fire will be difficult because of steep, rocky terrain and large amounts of dead timber.

spring fire One Arrested On Arson Charge For Massive Spring Fire

The Spring Fire (credit: CDOT)

The sheriff’s office say they hope to know more about any lost structures in the next several days.

While temperatures are slightly cooler Saturday, officials are concerned about strong, erratic wind speeds.

The fire burning east of Fort Garland is not contained.

