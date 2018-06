WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife say a 400 lb. moose was found in someone’s yard in Westminster.

The moose was wandering around Quitman Street early Friday morning. Officers tranquilized the animal which is being relocated to a more natural habitat in the Fairplay area.

CPW later updated the situation showing the female moose “happy in her new home.”

Remember the moose we relocated from Westminster earlier today? She's happy in her new home! 👍👋 pic.twitter.com/S5CFghqZwH — CO Parks & Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) June 29, 2018

