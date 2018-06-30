  • CBS4On Air

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front is changing the overall weather dynamic for the state. Much cooler temperatures have moved in along with a big increase in relative humidity. This certainly will help many of the firefighters trying to contain fires in different areas of the state.

Temperatures across the eastern plains will be 20 to 25 degrees cooler than Friday. There will be a disturbance pushing in early in the afternoon acting as a trigger for thunderstorms. A few of these storms may be severe. With hail and strong winds being the biggest threat. But, there is a chance for one or two isolated tornadoes to develop from any of the storms that do develop over the eastern plains.

kcnc master6 Latest Forecast: Cooler Shot With Big Storms Possible

Sunday should bring in drier air and the start of another warming trend that will get us right back into the 90s for the first week of July. At this point the 4th of July will be hot with just a slight chance for a late day storm.

5day Latest Forecast: Cooler Shot With Big Storms Possible

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Cooler Shot With Big Storms Possible

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

