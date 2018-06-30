  • CBS4On Air

Joe Salazar (left) and Phil Weiser (right) (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado State Rep. Joe Salazar lost the race for the Democratic nomination for Attorney General against Phil Weiser.

rep joe salazar Salazar Concedes, Weiser Wins Democratic Nomination For A.G.

Rep. Joe Salazar (credit: CBS)

Salazar conceded on Saturday following a tight primary election on Tuesday.

Salazar offered a statement provided by his office which read in part:

To the supporters of this campaign: Today is a victory for grassroots power. This campaign, your campaign, is a testament to the power of grassroots organizing, to the power of community support, and it shows that people are looking for elected officials who put people over profit. We have accomplished an incredible feat together, and I hope you’ll keep fighting alongside me for equity and justice in our communities.

phil weiser Salazar Concedes, Weiser Wins Democratic Nomination For A.G.

Phil Weiser (credit: CBS)

Salazar received 292,136 votes while Weiser received 297,334 votes — making it a .9 percent separation.

Weiser will face Republican George Brauchler in November.

xgr red flag bill 6pkg transfer frame 1651 Salazar Concedes, Weiser Wins Democratic Nomination For A.G.

George Brauchler (credit: CBS)

