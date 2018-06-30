DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado State Rep. Joe Salazar lost the race for the Democratic nomination for Attorney General against Phil Weiser.

Salazar conceded on Saturday following a tight primary election on Tuesday.

Salazar offered a statement provided by his office which read in part:

To the supporters of this campaign: Today is a victory for grassroots power. This campaign, your campaign, is a testament to the power of grassroots organizing, to the power of community support, and it shows that people are looking for elected officials who put people over profit. We have accomplished an incredible feat together, and I hope you’ll keep fighting alongside me for equity and justice in our communities.

Salazar received 292,136 votes while Weiser received 297,334 votes — making it a .9 percent separation.

Thanks to @Joe4COAG for running a hard-fought campaign and being a voice for those often not heard from. I am a better candidate and person for this experience. I look forward to continuing the fight for #justice and building on the momentum we built up in the primary. https://t.co/23FInE9dpG — Phil Weiser (@pweiser) June 30, 2018

Weiser will face Republican George Brauchler in November.

