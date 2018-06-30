COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in Costilla County say they arrested one man, identified as Jesper Jorgenson, on arson charges for the Spring Fire.

The Spring Fire has grown yet again, sitting at more than 38,000 acres.

Officials say hot temperatures, wind and dry conditions fueled the fire on Friday. Crews worked on the east side of the fire near La Veta Pass to build a fire line with the help of air tankers and helicopters.

New mandatory evacuations were issued Saturday afternoon for Navajo Ranch, Majors Ranch and residences along County Road 530 and south to Hwy 160. This includes Vega Road near Navajo. Navajor and Pinion Hills are not under mandatory evacuations.

The Cuchara Valley area was evacuated Friday after the fire crossed Highway 160. That highway and Highway 12 are closed with no estimated time of reopening.

The evacuation place for all evacuees will be Walsenburg Community Center.

#SpringFire Those affected by evacuations must check to receive resident credentials. Re-Entry Identification will be required for evacuees to re-enter when the evacuations are lifted. — SLVEmergency (@SLVEmergency) June 30, 2018

Officials held a community meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters say the southeaster side of the fire will be difficult because of steep, rocky terrain and large amounts of dead timber.

The sheriff’s office say they hope to know more about any lost structures in the next several days.

While temperatures are slightly cooler Saturday, officials are concerned about strong, erratic wind speeds.

The fire burning east of Fort Garland is not contained.

The La Veta Fire Protection District and the Red Cross are not currently accepting in kind donations for the Spring Fire at this time. Monetary donations may be made to The La Veta Fire Protection District, PO Box 44, La Veta, CO 81055.

