Filed Under:Jefferson County Platoon, Local TV, Reunion, U.S. Army, Vietnam War
(credit: CBS)

By Joel Hillan

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Fifty years ago, on June 28, 1968, a group of 45 young Colorado men took the oath of enlistment together, forming the Jefferson County Platoon.

They would go through basic training together at Fort Bliss in Texas before being shipped off to Vietnam.

jeffco platoon reunion 5pkg transfer frame 99 Opportunity To Heal: Jefferson County Platoon Reunites 50 Years Later

(credit: CBS)

“Most guys, when they got back from Vietnam or got out of the service, just kind of put all of that out of their mind and never gave it another thought,” said Don Emmot, who served as Platoon Sergeant.

jeffco platoon reunion 5pkg transfer frame 459 Opportunity To Heal: Jefferson County Platoon Reunites 50 Years Later

(credit: CBS)

Many lost contact with each other.

“At 20 years when we would have had a reunion, we had no way of contacting everyone,” lamented Emmot.

jeffco platoon reunion 5pkg transfer frame 549 Opportunity To Heal: Jefferson County Platoon Reunites 50 Years Later

Don Emmot (credit: CBS)

But things were different now.

Over the last two years, using old pictures, military documents, the internet and word of mouth, they started tracking down their old platoon.

jeffco platoon reunion 5pkg transfer frame 1239 Opportunity To Heal: Jefferson County Platoon Reunites 50 Years Later

(credit: CBS)

“We managed to find almost everybody,” he said, “The ones I talked to were kind of in disbelief that somebody actually found them after 50 years.”

jeffco platoon reunion 5pkg transfer frame 1029 Opportunity To Heal: Jefferson County Platoon Reunites 50 Years Later

(credit: CBS)

Joseph Sleevi served as Acting Platoon Sergeant — he made most of the phone calls.

RELATED: Colorado Vietnam Veterans Plan 50 Year Reunion: ‘It’s A Welcome Home’

“It’s very heartfelt, but it’s very emotional. There’s a cost to even calling them and getting them together,” said Sleevi.

jeffco platoon reunion 5pkg transfer frame 1569 Opportunity To Heal: Jefferson County Platoon Reunites 50 Years Later

Joseph Sleevi (credit: CBS)

The tender, conflicting feelings about what they experienced while serving our country still take their toll today, five decades later.

But this reunion would be about honor, gratitude and reconciliation.

“It is an opportunity to heal and that is the biggest thing,” Sleevi said.

jeffco platoon reunion 5pkg transfer frame 2927 Opportunity To Heal: Jefferson County Platoon Reunites 50 Years Later

(credit: CBS)

And about rediscovering lost friendships.

“If I started this with three friends, I have now got 40 new friends.”

“It’s been an exercise in love and I hope that we can stay in contact, that’s my hope for the future,” Emmot added.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

