LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Fifty years ago, on June 28, 1968, a group of 45 young Colorado men took the oath of enlistment together, forming the Jefferson County Platoon.

They would go through basic training together at Fort Bliss in Texas before being shipped off to Vietnam.

“Most guys, when they got back from Vietnam or got out of the service, just kind of put all of that out of their mind and never gave it another thought,” said Don Emmot, who served as Platoon Sergeant.

Many lost contact with each other.

“At 20 years when we would have had a reunion, we had no way of contacting everyone,” lamented Emmot.

But things were different now.

Over the last two years, using old pictures, military documents, the internet and word of mouth, they started tracking down their old platoon.

“We managed to find almost everybody,” he said, “The ones I talked to were kind of in disbelief that somebody actually found them after 50 years.”

Joseph Sleevi served as Acting Platoon Sergeant — he made most of the phone calls.

“It’s very heartfelt, but it’s very emotional. There’s a cost to even calling them and getting them together,” said Sleevi.

The tender, conflicting feelings about what they experienced while serving our country still take their toll today, five decades later.

But this reunion would be about honor, gratitude and reconciliation.

“It is an opportunity to heal and that is the biggest thing,” Sleevi said.

And about rediscovering lost friendships.

“If I started this with three friends, I have now got 40 new friends.”

“It’s been an exercise in love and I hope that we can stay in contact, that’s my hope for the future,” Emmot added.

