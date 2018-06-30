By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – With the political climate these days, chances are no matter your point of view you’ve had a chance to attend at least one protest or rally.

Saturday’s rally in support of keeping families together at the U.S.-Mexico border and protesting the separation policy that has since been eliminated by the White House was in a similar vein.

There was music and signs and speakers, but what this rally had that stood out was the stories of refugees and immigrants in Colorado. Brenda Villa whose husband was deported was surprised at how many people had an experience similar to her own.

“It feels sad to see so many different people going through the same thing,” she said.

Hundreds of people listened as speakers like Villa who told their stories.

With her husband gone she has been left alone in the United States to support and raise their kids. She can only imagine how different her life would be if her husband was still here.

“It would be less stressful. My children would have their family,” she said.

Christina Zaldivar also knows what it’s like to be separated from someone she loves, because her husband was denied citizenship after their wedding.

“I get life isn’t fair, but it should be just,” Zaldivar said.

She too was left alone to raise and provide for their four kids. She says that has affected her whole family.

“Financially it has cost us a lot, but what hurts more is what they’ve cost us mentally and emotionally” she said.

Ultimately these women would love to see their families safe and reunited. Villa says she hopes lawmakers will become more involved in the immigrant community.

“Please take a step back come and get to know some of the people in the community and realize that we are real people we are human beings with feelings” she said.

Zaldivar just want’s people to know that immigrants aren’t what they’ve been portrayed as.

“We’re not criminals. We’re human. We’re people,” she said.

