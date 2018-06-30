TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Teller County responded to another fire which sparked on Friday.
The High Chateau Fire forced evacuations of multiple subdivisions:
Slater Creek Road
Eagle Crest Ranch at Slater Creek
Sunrise Ridge
Chateau West
Higland Meadows
Dome Rock Ranch
Living Forest Estates
High Chateau Ranch
Lookout Point Road
The sheriff’s office says all residents from Evergreen to High Chateau along Teller 11, from Teller 1 to Highland Meadows, and west of Teller 1 to 112 are under pre-evacuation notice.
The fire has burned more than 400 acres and is not contained at this time. No structures have burned. Firefighters are hoping the cooler weather Saturday will help them gain control of the fire.
Road closures include Teller County 11 and 111, and Teller County 11 to 112.
