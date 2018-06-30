TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Teller County responded to another fire which sparked on Friday.

The High Chateau Fire forced evacuations of multiple subdivisions:

Slater Creek Road

Eagle Crest Ranch at Slater Creek

Sunrise Ridge

Chateau West

Higland Meadows

Dome Rock Ranch

Living Forest Estates

High Chateau Ranch

Lookout Point Road

The sheriff’s office says all residents from Evergreen to High Chateau along Teller 11, from Teller 1 to Highland Meadows, and west of Teller 1 to 112 are under pre-evacuation notice.

The fire has burned more than 400 acres and is not contained at this time. No structures have burned. Firefighters are hoping the cooler weather Saturday will help them gain control of the fire.

Road closures include Teller County 11 and 111, and Teller County 11 to 112.

