By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– Warren Village is dedicated to helping its residents find stability. The organization gives single parents the tools and support they need to lead better lives, for themselves and for their families.

Thanks to a huge donation from United Airlines, Warren Village will be able to expand programs and help their residents even more.

United Airlines gave Warren Village a check for $1 million Friday to help low-income, single-parent families make the journey from poverty to self-sufficiency.

Warren Village helps their residents work towards becoming independent by giving them affordable housing, education and career guidance.

They also provide their residents’ children early education while they are at school and work, trying to better their lives.

United’s donation will go toward improving the quality and strength of their current programs.

“A big part of it is going to help transform what we do, consider improvement in quality and consider expansion. The need in Denver is not getting smaller and we want to expand our services to help meet that need,” said Ethan Hemming, Warren Village President and CEO.

The airline looked to the advice of local leadership to see which issues around our community would benefit most from their support.

“We consulted with the City of Denver and the Mayor’s office. After looking at what opportunities we wanted to really support in transforming peoples’ lives and making a difference in peoples’ lives, we settled on Warren Village,” said Steve Jaquith, VP of United Airlines Denver Operations.

United’s donation to Warren Village is the fourth in a series of donations in the airline’s hub cities. The airlines is giving away $8 million in grants to help address the most critical needs in those cities.

