Denver Ties Heat All-Time Record While People Try To Stay CoolXcel Energy says that they anticipate Thursday to be the highest-usage day of 2018. Denver broke the heat record which was previously at 99 degrees by reaching 100 degrees at 11:31 a.m. Thursday.

Spring Fire Explodes In Size, Now Estimated At Nearly 24,000 AcresThe size of a wildland fire in Costilla County exploded overnight -- from 4,000 acres on Thursday to nearly 24,000 acres on Friday.

Farting Unicorn Sparks Legal Battle Between Local Artist And Elon MuskA Colorado potter is in an argument with Elon Musk over a farting unicorn.

Hundreds Of Homes Evacuated As Fire Burns On Grand Lake Golf CourseUp to 1,000 homes have been ordered to evacuate due to a wildfire burning at the Grand Lake Golf Course in Grand Lake.

Some Structures Destroyed In Spring FireA wildland fire in Costilla County has burned 4,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon and continued to burn out of control. The fire has burned some structures.

Toys 'R' Us Closing Remaining U.S. Stores FridayThe end is finally here for Toys "R" Us stores in the United States. The toy retailer will close its remaining 200 stores on Friday.

Sugarloaf Fire Burning Hundreds Of Acres Near Ute Pass; No Structures ThreatenedThe so-called Sugarloaf Fire was putting out a lot of smoke near Ute Pass on Thursday afternoon.

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For Homes In Teller CountyMandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for some people living in two subdivisions in Florissant in Teller County.

Parents Arrested In 'Severe Child Abuse' CaseThe 23-month-old boy was bruised throughout his entire body and had multiple brain bleeds, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Apparent Purse Thief Poses For Picture: 'She's Violating A Lot Of Lives'A day after her purse was stolen from the Brighton Recreation Center, Laura Hardin is still fuming.