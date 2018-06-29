Comments
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– The Stonemoor Fire burning in Pueblo County forced people from their homes on Friday afternoon.
Residents in the area of Highway 96 west from McCarthy Boulevard to Reservoir Access are asked to evacuated due to the Stonemoor Fire.
