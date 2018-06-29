  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    7:00 PMUndercover Boss: Celebrity Edition
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pueblo County, Stonemoor Fire, Wildfires

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– The Stonemoor Fire burning in Pueblo County forced people from their homes on Friday afternoon.

Residents in the area of Highway 96 west from McCarthy Boulevard to Reservoir Access are asked to evacuated due to the Stonemoor Fire.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s