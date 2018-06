AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 6th Avenue and Dillon Street in Aurora. That’s near Interstate 225.

The suspect died, according to the Aurora Police Department. They did not provide any information about what led up to the shooting.

No officers were injured.

6th Ave is closed in the the area.

