AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Police shot and killed a suspect at 6th Avenue and Dillon Street in Aurora near Interstate 225 on Friday.

The suspect was wanted in a shooting on Thursday night that left another man injured.

The pursuit began and ended at the gas station where the suspect was shot and killed by police. Investigators say they recovered a weapon at the scene.

No officers were injured. The man who was shot and killed has not been identified.

6th Ave was closed in the area during the investigation.