  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMUndercover Boss: Celebrity Edition
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora Police Department, Officer-Involved Shooting

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Police shot and killed a suspect at 6th Avenue and Dillon Street in Aurora near Interstate 225 on Friday.

The suspect was wanted in a shooting on Thursday night that left another man injured.

ois aurora 3 Suspect Killed In Officer Involved Shooting After Pursuit

(CBS)

The pursuit began and ended at the gas station where the suspect was shot and killed by police. Investigators say they recovered a weapon at the scene.

No officers were injured. The man who was shot and killed has not been identified.

6th Ave was closed in the area during the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s