DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) — In court Friday, Mark Redwine pleaded not guilty in the murder of his son, Dylan. Redwine faces a second-degree murder charge, as well as child abuse charges.

Dylan disappeared in November 2012 during a court-ordered visitation at his father’s home in Durango.

Dylan, 13 years old at the time of his murder, was staying at his father’s residence for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dylan messaged his mother in Colorado Springs when he arrived at his father’s house on Nov. 18. He also texted a friend in Bayfield and made plans for the next morning. He was not heard from again.

In June 2013 some of Dylan’s remains were found eight miles from the father’s house on Middle Mountain Road. The boy’s skull was found two years later in a different location with signs of blunt force trauma.

Redwine was arrested in July 2017 and charged with his son’s murder following a grand jury indictment.

The trial has been scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 19.

