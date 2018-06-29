Filed Under:Durango, Dylan Redwine, La Plata County, Mark Redwine
(credit CBS)

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) — In court Friday, Mark Redwine pleaded not guilty in the murder of his son, Dylan. Redwine faces a second-degree murder charge, as well as child abuse charges.

mark redwine 2 Mark Redwine Pleads Not Guilty In Murder Of Son Dylan

(FILE) Mark Redwine (credit CBS)

Dylan disappeared in November 2012 during a court-ordered visitation at his father’s home in Durango.

dylan redwine1 Mark Redwine Pleads Not Guilty In Murder Of Son Dylan

Dylan Redwine (credit: CBS)

Dylan, 13 years old at the time of his murder, was staying at his father’s residence for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dylan messaged his mother in Colorado Springs when he arrived at his father’s house on Nov. 18. He also texted a friend in Bayfield and made plans for the next morning. He was not heard from again.

In June 2013 some of Dylan’s remains were found eight miles from the father’s house on Middle Mountain Road. The boy’s skull was found two years later in a different location with signs of blunt force trauma.

dylan redwine middle mtsearcharea Mark Redwine Pleads Not Guilty In Murder Of Son Dylan

The search of Middle Mountain (credit: La Plata Co. Sheriff)

Redwine was arrested in July 2017 and charged with his son’s murder following a grand jury indictment.

The trial has been scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 19.

Dylan Redwine Death: A Case History

